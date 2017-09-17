U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in Woodrow Wilson stabbing - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in Woodrow Wilson stabbing

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Allen Johnson - Source: JPD Allen Johnson - Source: JPD
Source: Google Source: Google
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

U.S. Marshals arrested murder suspect, Allen Johnson Thursday morning at an undisclosed location.

JPD identified him as a suspect in the deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

58-year-old Allen Johnson is wanted for murder in a stabbing that killed 60-year-old Charles Green.

The stabbing took place Sunday afternoon outside the Jasco Wine & Liquor, located on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Officials say Green died on scene.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly