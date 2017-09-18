Multi-car wreck blocking left lane on I-55N at Waterworks curve - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Multi-car wreck blocking left lane on I-55N at Waterworks curve

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT Skycopter Source: WLBT Skycopter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck is blocking the left lane of Waterworks curve on I-55 North.

It appears that 4 cars are involved and we are working to get information on injuries.

Traffic is backed up to the stack right now.

If this is on your route to work, please try finding another route.

We will update as soon as we know more.

