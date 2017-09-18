Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on escaped inmates

Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that they will offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of the escapees.

MDOC says they are looking for James R. Sanders and Ryan Young, who are both considered armed and dangerous.

They are believed to have escaped Unit 30 between late Sunday night and early this (Monday) morning. They were discovered missing during the routine count.

41-year-old Sanders is serving life for homicide/murder. He was sentenced July 19, 2000 in Lafayette County. He is a white male with blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

22-year-old Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearms by a convicted felon in Claiborne County. He is a black male with brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 193 pounds.

To report information anonymously on the two men, call the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-481-8477. Or, go to www.P3tips.com to leave a tip. You can also contact MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200.

