MDOC looking for two escaped inmates; both armed and dangerous

Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

MDOC says they are looking for James R. Sanders and Ryan Young, are both considered armed and dangerous.

They are believed to have escaped Unit 30 between late Sunday night and early this (Monday) morning. They were discovered missing during the routine count.

41-year-old Sanders is serving life for homicide/murder. He was sentenced July 19, 2000 in Lafayette County. He is a white male with blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

22-year-old Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearms by a convicted felon in Claiborne County. He is a black male with brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 193 pounds.

If you see the two men, please contact your local authority immediately or MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200.

