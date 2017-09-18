Archie Manning will be the guest speaker at the 2017 Conerly Trophy presentation

Press Release from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints great Archie Manning will be a special guest speaker for the biggest night in Mississippi college football - the presentation of the 2017 C Spire Conerly Trophy - on Tuesday, November 28th at the Hilton Jackson, 1001 E. County Line Road in Jackson, Mississippi.

The state's top players and their coaches are expected to attend the awards programs, which annually honors the best college football player in the Magnolia State. Each of the 10 Mississippi schools that have four-year football programs will send their best players to the event. Team representatives and head coaches for the top finalists are scheduled to speak.

The award's namesake, the late Charlie Conerly, was a Mississippi native, an All-American at Ole Miss, an NFL Rookie of the Year, an All-Pro NFL player, and a standout for the Giants who led New York to the NFL Championship in 1956.

In the 21-year history of the award, past winners include a bevy of former and current NFL stars. The 2016 winner was Ole Miss' Evan Engram who now plays for the New York Giants along with two-time C Spire Conerly winner Eli Manning. Another two-time winner, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, won the award in 2014 and 2015.

During the program, Entergy's Top Lineman of the Year will present the 2017 Kent Hull Trophy to the top college football lineman in Mississippi. The award winner is announced prior to the event.

For ticket information, contact the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum at 601-982-8264 or Lulu Maness at lmmaness@msfame.com

