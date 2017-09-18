FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 3

Monday morning, Maria strengthened to major hurricane. The category 3 storm is barreling down on islands that have already already slammed by Hurricane Irma.

Maria is clocking sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts as high as 150 mph.

Further strengthening is expected before it reaches Puerto Rico.

By the weekend, the cyclone will take a slight turn to the right.

This would put the southern tip of Florida out of an unwanted direct hit.

Areas along the Carolinas need to play close attention to this storm in the coming days.

