FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 5

Tuesday morning, Maria strengthen even more. The category 5 storm is barreling down on islands that have already already slammed by Hurricane Irma.

Maria is clocking sustained winds of 160 mph with gusts as high as 190 mph.

It's expected to make landfall on Wednesday at a Category 4 Hurricane as it barrels down on Puerto Rico.

By the weekend, the cyclone will take a slight turn to the right, keeping Florida out of its path.

Areas along the Carolinas need to play close attention to this storm in the coming days.

