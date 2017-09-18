Mississippi reports 4 new human West Nile Virus cases

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported four new human cases of West Nile virus (WNV), bringing the state total to 51 this year. The new cases were in Hinds (3) and Lowndes counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in:

Bolivar, Calhoun (2)

Clarke, Clay, Covington

DeSoto, Forrest (4)

Hinds (11)

Humphreys (2)

Jones

Lauderdale

Leake, Lee (3)

Leflore, Lincoln (2)

Lowndes (2)

Madison (4)

Monroe

Noxubee

Perry

Rankin (6)

Scott

Wilkinson

Yazoo counties.

Two deaths have been reported in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Peak WNV season in Mississippi is July through September, although cases can occur at any time of the year.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.