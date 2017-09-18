Tupelo woman arrested for posing as Highway Patrol trainee to raise money

30-year-old Natasha Lesha Stephens was arrested for fraudulently acting as a highway patrolman recruit to raise money online.

Stephens, of Tupelo, was arrested at her home Friday after she set up a GoFundMe page online to raise $1,000 for what she listed as required items for Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 62, to which she claimed on the page that she had been accepted.

In describing the fake campaign, Stephens wrote: "I have been blessed with the opportunity to become a part of something much higher than myself. I have been accepted in the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Cadet Class 62 that begins this October. A list of required items has been given. Unfortunately I am unable to financially obtain those items. I am asking for help in order to be able to be apart of this opportunity. The cost is $1000. Any donations will be greatly appreciated. Thank you. Help spread the word!"

Stephens is charged with one felony count of wire and mail fraud. She faces up to five years in prison.

