Two people injured in Neshoba County ambulance accident

An EMS worker and another person were injured when an ambulance rolled forward onto them in Neshoba County.

On Sunday evening, September 17, an accident occurred on Hospital Road in Philadelphia involving one of the Neshoba Ambulance Service units and an EMS employee.

The county ambulance was on a call at the time.

The ambulance rolled forward into the home, hitting one of the ambulance services employees and injuring one other person.

The EMS staff member was taken to Neshoba Emergency Department and transferred to UMC.

The other injured person was treated at Neshoba Emergency Department and released.

The home sustained damage near the carport area.

The events of the incident are under investigation at this time.

