Shooting in west Jackson leaves one injured; JPD searching for suspect

The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Eisenhower Street in west Jackson.

A man was shot multiple times and transported to an area hospital.

His condition is unknown at the time, but he was still conscious before leaving the scene.

The situation is believed to have stemmed from some type of fight at a nearby home.

The suspect is a black man who left the scene driving a small dark blue car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.