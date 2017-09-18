One dead after Saturday night shooting in Scott County

On Saturday, September 16, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's office was called to a shooting that occurred at 1195 N. Little River Rd. in Forest.

An argument had occurred at the residence between Justin Reese and Justin Porter (who lives at the address). Reese was with 27-year-old Darrell McDonald of 37 Craft Street in Morton.

At some point, Reese pulled out a gun and shot Justin Porter in the chest. Porter's father came from the residence with a firearm and shot back at the car. Both Charles and Justin Porter shot at the vehicle.

Darrell McDonald was struck once in the head. We are awaiting results of the autopsy to determine which type of caliber weapon McDonald was struck with since both Porters fired back.

Justin Reese was arrest for attempted murder. His bond was set at $250,000. Justin Reese is 18-years-old and lives at 438 MLK in Morton.

