Southern Miss RB Ito Smith named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss senior running back Ito Smith has earned C-USA Offensive Player of the Week accolades for his performance in Saturday's 28-17 win at ULM.

Smith finished with a career-best 219 yards on 27 carries, marking the first 200-yard rushing game for Southern Miss since Jalen Richard tallied 230 on 27 carries against Texas State on Sept. 19, 2015. Smith’s rushing total is the third-highest ever total by a Golden Eagle senior. He also registered his 31st career rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 27-yard run out of the wildcat. The TD run moved him into fourth place by himself on the school’s career touchdown list, as he passed both Derrick Nix (1998-2000, 02) and Ben Garry (1974-77). It was also his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and 17th of his career, which tied him with Garry for second on the school chart.

In addition, Smith notched three catches for 13 yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards for 254 all-purpose yards. That total put him over the 5,000 all-purpose yard mark with 5,093, moving him into second place behind Damion Fletcher (6,253) and is only one of two Golden Eagles to ever amass over 5,000 all-purpose yards in their careers.

This is the first Player of the Week award for the Mobile, Ala., native. His 219 rush yards marked the most by any Conference USA player this season.

Southern Miss (2-1) is on its bye week and will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 30 versus North Texas at 6 p.m. in The Rock. Single-game tickets and flex plans can be purchased by visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, calling 1-800-844-TICK, or visiting the Pat Ferlise Center from 8 to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Discounts are available for Southern Miss faculty and staff, senior citizens, military personnel, and recent Southern Miss graduates.

