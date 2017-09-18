New Mississippi Supreme Court Justice takes oath of office

The newest member of the Mississippi Supreme Court took the oath of office Monday.

53-year-old David Ishee of Gulfport has served on the Mississippi Court of Appeals for 13 years, appointed by then Governor Haley Barbour in 2004.

He also teaches business law and professional ethics at the USM-Gulf Coast Campus.

"This means so much to me," said Judge David Ishee. "It's a great honor. I'm very flattered that the governor selected me for this appointment and I promise to do justice by the people of Mississippi."

Judge Ishee fills the vacancy created by Justice Jess Dickinson who leaves to become Commissioner of the Department of Child Protection Services.

