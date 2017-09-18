State budget cuts take bit out of Mississippi Urban Forest Council

State budget cuts are also taking a bite out of Mississippi's Urban Forest Council.

For 30 years, the non-profit council has worked to beautify and 'regreen' towns and cities alongside the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

There is a edible orchard in the heart of a low income neighborhood in Jackson thanks to a pilot project and a grant from the Council. It's filled with fruit trees that are maturing and herbs.

Anything grown in Wells United Methodist Church orchard on Bailey Avenue is free to the public.

The Council's leadership says without additional partners and grants, many of their services will not be provided to meet most-needed communities.

The Urban Forest Council is the only statewide organization offering assistance with green infrastructure and revitalization.

The organization is inviting local groups, private industry, state agencies and organizations to join them in sustaining their mission.

To help, contact the Executive Director at 601-672-0755 or click here.

