Ole Miss students to vote on new mascot

Ole Miss may be looking for a new mascot for the second time this decade.

The Associated Student Body has announced a 'Landshark Referendum' in attempt to swap Rebel Black Bear for a new Landshark mascot.

ASB notes the 'landshark' gesture that the school has been using since their 2008 victory over Tim Tebow's Florida Gators. The gesture has since been used in basketball and baseball.

Rebel Black Bear has been in use since it was voted on in 2010 after the school retired the controversial 'Colonel Reb.'

Colonel Reb Foundation Student Chairman Wess Helton released a statement saying:

Let me get this straight - the Ole Miss administration wants to change their current failed mascot to one that got even LESS support in their sham 2010 mascot election? On behalf of the thousands of student members at Ole Miss, we agree that the Black Bear is an embarrassment and a failure. But using another closed process and a fake election to force their previously failed choice on students won’t solve anything. The Colonel Reb Foundation calls for the ASB Senate to give us our true mascot choice in this election – Colonel Reb – or add “None of the Above” as an option for Ole Miss students. To change our mascot to a symbol that when used on the football field has resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to our own team for taunting is almost laughable to me. It’s not even original. There is already a liberal arts school in Vermont that uses Landshark as their official mascot. In 2010 Senior Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications Michael Thompson stated that the Black Bear would ‘complement the experience at all athletics events and create a lasting connection’. That nearly yearlong process sought input from all members of the Ole Miss community complete with focus groups, town halls held across the state, and a vote of stakeholders that included students, alumni, and season ticket holders. The results showed overwhelming rejection for all of the limited choices available. While this self-made disaster should have been avoided in 2010, I don’t understand why University officials think a 2017 Russian style election with a previously rejected choice forced by the liberal elites in the Administration and co-opted by their cronies in the ASB will solve anything. Until University Administrators accept that the fans, students, and alumni of Ole Miss love their friendly cartoon character Colonel Reb they will continue to face the ire of the Ole Miss community. Is this the ‘lasting connection’ that they are talking about?

A vote on the Landshark Referendum will come September 26. If voted through, a possible design of the mascot will be revealed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.