MDOT struggles to maintain well-trained workforce

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is struggling to find and keep well-trained employees.

A recent legislative hearing brought the issues into the spotlight, but finding qualified workers at the pay rate MDOT offers is leaving a gap in the workforce.

If MDOT can't find a way out of the trend of employees leaving, you could start to notice the difference.

"It affects public safety," said Executive Director Melinda McGrath. "You know, roads will get slicker, striping won't be as visible, potholes will increase."

There are currently 354 vacancies in the department.

"We have gotten down as lean as we're able to get and still be able to function," added McGrath.

MDOT doesn't want to keep operating as a training facility. Currently, 1,700 employees have less than ten years experience. 1,100 of those have less than five years experience.

"We know that 75 percent of them will quit," noted McGrath. "The main reason they're going to quit is because they can make more money elsewhere, flipping hamburgers for example. That isn't working out in the heat. That isn't working next to traffic. It's much safer and more comfortable."

Workforce problems are complicated by a lack of funding. Competitive pay is a major issue for keeping them at MDOT.

So, the director says the legislature would need to rewrite the way the agency is funded in order to give them the authority to realign salaries and positions.

She says taking them out from under the personnel board won't be enough to do that.

"Asking for the flexibility in our budget to be able to run this agency just like a business does so that we can get the competent people," McGrath said. "We can train them and can give them a career ladder. So that they know what they can make in 5,10, 15, 20 years."

Director McGrath says the request for more flexibility is not an attempt to fire employees, but rather retain them.

