Naturalization Ceremony held at Jackson school

They all took the Oath of Allegiance together this morning during a naturalization ceremony at Northwest Jackson Middle School.

School leaders say the ceremony is part of their Constitution Day celebrations and allows students as well as family and friends to witness a big accomplishment for these new citizens.

"I'm so emotional! I'm so happy and so thankful to God, my husband and his family for taking me through this journey," said Oby Miriam Todd. This is quite an experience. Words cannot explain what I'm feeling right now."

The new citizens can now vote, among many other privileges as an American.

