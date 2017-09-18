Three killed in Jackson's deadly weekend

The weekend of violence started with a murder at the Deluxe Inn on Highway 80 Saturday. Thirty-six-year-old Ayanna Thames was stabbed in a car by a male assailant.

Police released a surveillance video of her attacker fleeing the scene.

Sunday, a triple shooting at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebelwoods Drive, left one dead, and two hospitalized.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kendrick Hughes. Witnesses say the shooter wore a Jason Mask and it has left residents in the area on edge.

"All the violence needs to be cut out. I just pray things get better," said Patsy Rodger. "I wish our people, not only our people, crime will get better, our people just stop killing so much."

"You know by the parents working more and stuff, they have less time for the children and stuff," said Carrie Washington. "And then they took prayer out of schools and I think all that makes a difference."

The last victim, 60-year-old Charles Green, was stabbed to death at the Jasco Convenience Store on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Witnesses we talked to at the scene say Green often hung out in the area, but never caused any problems.

Police still gathering information on all three crimes, including suspects and motives.

