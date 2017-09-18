Evan Engram's 1st NFL TD comes from Eli Manning - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Evan Engram's 1st NFL TD comes from Eli Manning

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Two Rebels connected on Monday Night Football. Eli Manning found Evan Engram for a 18 yard touchdown on the first play of the 2nd quarter.

It marked the Giants first offensive TD of the 2017 season and Engram's first career TD. New York trails the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the 3rd quarter.

