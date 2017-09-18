Evan Engram's 1st NFL TD comes from Eli Manning

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Two Rebels connected on Monday Night Football. Eli Manning found Evan Engram for a 18 yard touchdown on the first play of the 2nd quarter.
Welcome to the NFL @EvanEngram! First career TD! #DETvsNYG pic.twitter.com/OG2KxnS5ow— New York Giants (@Giants) September 19, 2017
It marked the Giants first offensive TD of the 2017 season and Engram's first career TD. New York trails the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the 3rd quarter.
