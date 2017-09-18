Mississippi Blues Marathon announces new sponsorship, new date, for 2018

Organizers of the Mississippi Blues Marathon announced that Continental Tire the Americas has signed on to serve as Presenting Sponsor of the eleventh annual event, which will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018, in Jackson.

In 2016, Continental broke ground just outside of Jackson on its most technologically advanced tire manufacturing facility in North America and will begin production in 2019.

“We are pleased to announce Continental Tire as our new presenting sponsor," said Blues Marathon Race Director John Noblin. "Their support not only means this event, which means so much to this city and state, can continue, but also that Continental is serious about being a respected corporate and community citizen in both Mississippi and the Jackson area. And the reputation of the Continental Tire brand worldwide will be great for the continued growth of the Blues Marathon. We are very excited about moving forward with planning for the 2018 event.”

“Continental is proud to sponsor the Mississippi Blues Marathon as part of our growing commitment to the state of Mississippi,” said Paul Williams, executive vice president of Continental’s Commercial Vehicle Tires division for the Americas. “As a company, we believe that mobility is paramount to the human experience, and what better way to showcase that than by supporting this premier running event."

"Continental Tire is proving to be a good corporate partner to the state, before even opening its doors," said Gov. Phil Bryant. "Continental Tire is not only investing in the state's economy, but also in our people through its title sponsorship of the Mississippi Blues Marathon."

Race officials are also looking forward to a new date on the calendar as well. The race will move to the final Saturday in January, which is January 27 in 2018.

Race registration will open September 20 at 10:00 a.m. C.D.T. on the race’s website.

2018 will be the eleventh year of the Mississippi Blues Marathon, Mississippi’s premiere running event that has attracted runners from all 50 states and more than 15 countries.

The Mississippi Blues Marathon events include a marathon, half-marathon, quarter marathon and marathon team relay.

