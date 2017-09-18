Golden Eagles recover during bye week, Ito Smith earns C-USA hon - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Golden Eagles recover during bye week, Ito Smith earns C-USA honor

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Golden Eagles have a bye week before facing North Texas. Ito Smith wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week award. Jay Hopson visits Jackson Touchdown club. Click on the video above for more. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly