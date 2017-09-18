Slammin' and Jammin' champions and participants honored at JPD banquet

It was a time for recognition and congratulations at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy; not for new recruits this time, but for the young people who took part in the 2017 City of Jackson Parks and Recreation summer basketball league.

Monday night, a banquet and presentation of certificates to team champions were held.

Established by the Jackson Police Department several years ago, Chief Lee Vance and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba agree it's about much more than just sports competition.

"These type of programs demonstrate to our youth that there's a community that is supportive of them; that there's a police department that wants to see their growth and development," said Mayor Lumumba.

"So, what we're doing here is planting seeds. We're growing a different type of relationship between our young men, especially, and law enforcement in this city," added Chief Vance.

Chief Vance says the program goes a long way towards community involvement and reducing fear of police among Jackson's youngsters.

