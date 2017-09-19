TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55NB at Savannah St. causing delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55NB at Savannah St. causing delays

JACKSON, MS -

A crash on I-55 NB on Savannah Street is causing significant delays.

This is happening at Exit 90A and is blocking the right lane.

If this is on your way to work, please try to find an alternate route.

