JPD investigating after man, woman shot near Battlefield Park

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Guidici St. at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A male and female were shot and later traveled by private vehicle to a secondary location where officers found them.

Both victims said they were shot at by an unknown suspect driving a dark colored vehicle. They said they didn't know why they were shot at.

The man and woman were transported to an area hospital where they were treated, each for single gunshot wounds that were believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information, please call police.

