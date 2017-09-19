TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-55 SB at Lakeland blocking traffic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-55 SB at Lakeland blocking traffic

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck on the interstate near Lakeland is blocking traffic.

According to viewers, this is involving a Cintas truck.

The left lane is blocked going southbound on I-55 near MS 25/Lakeland Exit.

This is expected to take about an hour to clear.

If this is on your way commute to work this morning, please take another route.

