Man shot multiple times on Downing St.

A man was shot multiple times on Downing Street after a fight.

Jackson police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to a witness, the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between two males, resulting in one being shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by AMR and underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect, who is believed to be known by the victim and witness, fled the scene in an red sedan.

