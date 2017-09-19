President Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

President Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

They are expected to discuss global challenges from the nuclear threat in North Korea and the plight of Myanmar's minority Muslims to the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change.

This meeting will last for 6 days as they discuss different options.

