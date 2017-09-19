Wheelchair-bound woman dies in Vicksburg house fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wheelchair-bound woman dies in Vicksburg house fire

Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, a 62-year-old Vicksburg woman died in a fire Tuesday morning.  She was bound to a wheelchair, unable to escape in time.

The house sits at Marcus Street near Confederate Avenue.  The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

We have a crew on scene working to get more details on this developing story.

We will update as soon as we know more. 

