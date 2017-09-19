Federal lawsuit filed to block JPS takeover by Department of Education

Some three dozen parents who have students in the Jackson Public School District have filed a federal lawsuit to get the State takeover blocked.

The lawsuit asks the court for an emergency petition for temporary and permanent injunction.

Jackson attorney Dorsey Carson filed the lawsuit Monday, claiming parents had no voice in the Mississippi Department of Education's takeover decision.

Carson claims that is a violation of their Constitutional due process.

"Everybody, the parents want a voice in this thing and the process was fundamentally set up where the parents don't have a voice," explained Carson. "Not only procedurally do we not have a voice, but they didn't substantively give us one before they made a very quick decision to take over our kids school district and our schools."

Governor Phil Bryant has not acted on the request by the Board of Education to declare an emergency in the district.

If Bryant agrees, the state Department of Education would appoint a new interim Superintendent to run the Jackson school district and the local school board would be abolished.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.