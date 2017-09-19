JPS parents, students file lawsuit against state takeover - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPS parents, students file lawsuit against state takeover

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT archives Source: WLBT archives
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A lawsuit was filed by Mr. Dorsey Carson Monday on behalf of JPS parents and students.

This lawsuit is an emergency petition for temporary injunction.

It is fighting the possibility of a state takeover of all Jackson Public Schools.

This lawsuit challenges the state as to whether or not an "extreme emergency situation" actually exists. 

