24-year-old stabbed in the chest on McDowell Road

A 24-year-old man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in the chest on McDowell Road.

According to JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes, the stabbing resulted from an argument with another man.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Police do not know what time the stabbing took place.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.