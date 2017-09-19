U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Endangered Species Act extends to protect rare fish

By: Jennifer Kennedy

The pearl darter, a rare fish found only in the Pascagoula River system in Mississippi, is slowly becoming an endangered species due to poor water quality.

After evaluation of the fish, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has added the pearl darter to the list of protected wildlife under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). It is currently listed as a threatened species.

The acting regional director for the southwest region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said, "We note the improvements and progress land and timber managers are making in Mississippi by incorporating certified best management practices into their operations. They help minimize impacts on the darter's habitat, ensure cleaner water, and keep working lands working."

Small population numbers and low-genetic diversity have caused the pearl darter to become vulnerable.

The darter are scattered throughout the Pascagoula, Leaf, Chickasawhay, Chunky, and Bouie rivers; and the Black and Okatoma creeks. However, collection efforts show that the numbers are decreasing.

Because of their location, the fish are afforded some protection by the Clean Water Act and the Mississippi Water Pollution Control Law. Two state-managed wildlife areas overlap the pearl darter's range. This protects a small portion of the darter's habitat.

Supporting documents on the decision can be found here.

