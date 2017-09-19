Multiple horses found dead in Chickasaw County

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the deaths of multiple horses.

Investigators arrived Tuesday morning at the intersection of County Road 118 and County Road 119 in Chickasaw County.

They say seven horses are dead, three are injured and two are missing.

The owners say the horses appear to have been shot sometime during the night.

They say the horses were used for recreational purposes for their kids.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

