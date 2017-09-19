Mississippi Attorney General discusses impact of Equifax data breach

Hundreds of millions of Americans were impacted by the Equifax data breach and now, Mississippi's Attorney General is stepping up to investigate and warn you about more threats.

Chances are pretty good that you're impacted by the Equifax breach.

READ MORE: 143 million Americans potentially exposed in Equifax data breach

"It affects 1.29 million Mississippians and if you take out children, that's almost all of us," said Attorney General Jim Hood.

Attorney General Jim Hood joined 30 other AG's to open an investigation into Equifax.

"They're in for it and they oughta be," said Hood. I mean, this is the Fort Knox of our personal information. And this isn't just some hack at Home Depot where they didn't do right. This outfit, they knew it was "Fort Knox. They knew how important this information was to us. And they didn't put a patch on it. They're going to pay dearly for this."

He notes that folks will need to watch for issues, not just now but in the future.

"Really the problem is going to start in about two or three years," added Hood. "Down the road things are going to start popping up because there again, they wait until these credit monitoring agreements go off."

Still, the immediate threat isn't completely gone.

Hackers are taking advantage of the fact that folks are logging on to check whether they were impacted by the breach.

"Some hacker that set up a site that looks like Equifax's site," noted Hood. "But just by missing one number you wind up giving them your personal information. So we're trying to get a warning out."

The correct site is equifaxsecurity2017.com.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.