Inmates break out of jail to burglarize business, and then sneak back into jail

A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.

Levontaye Ellington, Travis Baker, and Maurice Robertson let it be known they were not happy to see our cameras Tuesday.

Lexington police say last week, the three inmates and Jacquiez Williams allegedly escaped their cell, jumped the fence of this jail and walked less than a mile to a Dollar General. Police say surveillance video from that night shows they broke in after hours to steal any and everything they could get their hands on.

“They stole cigarettes, cigarette lighters, phones and just items they felt they could sell in jail,” said Police Chief Robert Kirklin said.

After grabbing the items out the store, the chief says instead of making a run for it, the men snuck back in jail unnoticed. Jaquiez Williams had even bonded out for another charge.

“You already in jail, but you want to break out and break back in, that is just something. I heard it all,” added the Chief

The inmates denied being involved in breaking into the store as they walked to their initial appearance at the Lexington Police station Tuesday.

“Hell No,” hollered the inmates.

The chief says the surveillance video tells a different story. In fact, he says the footage was key in helping identify the alleged thieves.

“Just looking at the type of clothing they had on and just one of the bags they had put some of the merchandise in,” added Chief Kirklin.

We reached out to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March about the men allegedly breaking out of the jail. He also confirmed it happened and said his team is now working to better secure the faculty and beef of security to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Some of the items stolen were recovered, and the four inmates are all being charged with commercial burglary.

“Crimes doesn't' pay,” said Kirklin.

