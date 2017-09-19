Homecoming of sorts for Nick Fitzgerald as #17 MSU travels to #11 Georgia

The state of Georgia has produced many great things: Coca-Cola, Outkast, and Waffle House to name a few. The best Peach State export of 2017 could possibly be Nick Fitzgerald. Number 7 will play Saturday in his home state.

The Richmond Hill native will do so with some national honors. He was named the Maxwell Player of the Week on Tuesday along with the Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week.

It's another game against a top 15 team, and that's how Fitz is approaching this matchup between the hedges.

"I don't know. I guess it's going to be an away SEC game. It'll be cool to get back in there. I did a few camps and so I did a few drills, running around there, went on some tours when I was really young with my uncle. It's going to be a hostile environment, it's going to be loud, it's going to be crazy. It's just going to be another road SEC game."

#17 Mississippi State faces #11 Georgia Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

