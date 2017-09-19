1 Parchman escapee captured; 1 still at large

Escaped Parchman Inmate James R. Sanders is now in custody, while inmate Ryan Young, who fled with him, is still at large.

Sanders, who is serving life for murder, was captured late Tuesday afternoon after the reward for information leading to both men’s capture was increased to $10,000.

Sanders, 41, and Young, 22, escaped the Mississippi State Penitentiary between late Sunday night and early Monday morning. They were discovered missing during the routine count.

How the two men escaped Unit 30 is part of an ongoing investigation as well as details about Sanders’ capture.

Sanders, sentenced from Lafayette County, has been in prison since 2000.

Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced in 2015 from Claiborne County.

Young, is a black male, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Young’s whereabouts or have information regarding him, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-481-8477.Tips also can be received at online at www.P3tips.com

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.