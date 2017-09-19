American Cancer Society breaks ground on Hope Lodge in Jackson

Battling a devastating disease like cancer is challenging enough, but it's even more overwhelming when you factor in the enormous costs associated with treatment, like paying for a place to stay and dining out.

That's why the American Cancer Society has been planning for 15 years and raising funds since 2011 to build Hope Lodge in Jackson.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site on North State Street.

The Hope Lodge will provide cancer patients, whose best chance for a cure is far from home and their caregivers, free lodging

"So, it's important for everybody to support this project and we've gotten gifts ranging anywhere from $50 all the way up to $3 million," said Executive Director Amanda Crawford. "And, so there's an opportunity for everybody to give at any level. And all of the programs that we're able to provide from the American Cancer Society are provided at no cost to the patients. We're able to serve because of our donors and their generosity."

It's a $10.9 million project and the American Cancer Society has more than 80 percent of that, but they still need your help.

Each year, the 32-room facility will offer 12,000 nights of free lodging, saving patients and their caregivers more than $1.5 million per year in hotel lodging costs.

