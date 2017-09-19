MDOC correction officers make claims of discrimination, threaten walk-out protest

African American Officers from various Mississippi Department of Correction Facilities are coming forth with stories, describing the harsh penalties for on-the-job infractions they claim are happening to them but not their white co-workers.

"I escorted an inmate to the holding tank and they lied like I was on camera beating the inmate, but I never touched the inmate," MDOC Supervisor, Larry Grimes said. "They told me to go home, don't come back. All without paperwork."

Some described being patted down and searched upon arriving to work, whereas others are not. Steven Tyler, an officer with MDOC for 5 years, shared how he had been abused during questioning by the department's Investigative Division for a crime he didn't commit.

"They assaulted me in front of the warden, the deputy warden, the secretary, (and) another officer," Tyler said. "Superintendent Ernest Lee and K9 came up there. If they wouldn't have came up there, I don't know what would have happened to me."

MDOC responded to the allegations, send us this statement:

"Because of the critical role that the Mississippi Department of Corrections plays in the criminal justice system, it is imperative that all staff, including correctional officers, perform their job with professionalism and accountability. This administration does not condone the mistreatment of staff regardless of rank, gender or race. When allegations are made, they are dealt with swiftly and fairly. When rules are broken and laws are violated, those involved are shown no special treatment because of race, gender or rank."

If these officers do walk out on the job, the Mississippi National Guard could have to step in to help run some prison facilities in the meantime.

