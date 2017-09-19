Clinton aldermen approve "go cup" zone

Clinton has become the latest city to allow "go cups" on certain streets.

Tuesday night, aldermen approved a measure which allows patrons to leave a bar with an alcoholic drink in tow as long as they stay within the designated recreation and leisure district boundaries.

"The next step is to have meetings with the businesses in town, talk to them, explain all this to them," said Mayor Phil Fisher. "It goes into effect in 30 days and during that time we'll have meetings with all the Olde Town businesses; answer their questions, explains the ins and outs of it; the boundaries. All the things that we need to do to get them informed and get them understanding it and we'll be ready to go."

Mayor Fisher says city leaders have studied the "go cup" zone for at least two years and he doesn't it expect to create any problems in Clinton.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.