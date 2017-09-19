Fuel spill shuts down I-55 Southbound near Daniel Lake Boulevard

A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
Kansas City police said they found Randy Potter's decomposed body in his vehicle eight months after he disappeared.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
