Fuel spill shuts down I-55 Southbound near Daniel Lake Boulevard

A major backup on I-55 Thursday night was caused by an oil spill. It happened around 9 p.m. in the Southbound lanes near Daniel Lake Boulevard.

We're told there was some kind of malfunction with an 18 wheeler hauling the fuel. JPD is diverting traffic at the McDowell Road exit onto the Frontage Road.

Traffic is backed up for miles and MDOT reports it may be as long as 2 and a half hours before traffic is flowing normally again.

Please avoid the area.

