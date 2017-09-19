Alcorn State preparing for SWAC opener

The quest for a SWAC East four-peat begins on Saturday. Alcorn State hosts Southern in the conference opener.

Lenorris Footman has played a significant role in three straight East Division titles. He had 4 touchdowns in a loss against McNeese State. The SWAC Player of the Week feels good about the offense entering conference play.

"Just coming out here and working on timing with receivers. When you got that timing out there on the field, just makes everything a whole lot easier. Very excited. Wish we would have been 3 and oh right now, those games are in the past, we're just looking towards Southern right now."

Fred McNair feels the defense will be ready to contain the Jaguars running attack.

"They're going to come at us, they're going to run the ball well, and that's what they do. They got a good running scheme. The things they do on offense, Coach Thomas is going to prepare those guys well on defense. We're looking for good things on that side of the ball. We'll be physical with them and they'll be physical with us. So we gotta be tough."

Alcorn State faces Southern Saturday night at 6:00pm at Spinks-Casem Stadium. The game can be seen online at the SWAC Digital Network.

