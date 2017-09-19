MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Brookhaven Police Officer returns class ring to widow after 28 years

Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.More >>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A parent says a Mid-South teacher went too far with an assignment about the 9/11 terror attacks.More >>
A parent says a Mid-South teacher went too far with an assignment about the 9/11 terror attacks.More >>