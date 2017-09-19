MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Brookhaven Police Officer returns class ring to widow after 28 years

A Brookhaven Police Officer, nothing short of Mississippi Strong, went on a mission to return a ring after his wife found it in the pocket of some second hand clothing.

The ring once belonged to Michelle Cupstid's husband.

"This ring was gone for 28 years," said Cupstid. "And then poof! There it was. I mean I just, I cried."

Cupstid bought her husband Brian a class ring 28 years ago, when they were seniors in high school.

Being the teenager that he was, he lost it after just a few days.

Brian, unfortunately, passed away in 2005.

Michelle never expected to see the ring again.

"It was like a sign from Heaven, a sign from my husband saying 'I'm okay'," said Cupstid.

"I felt like it was a challenge to try to find out who the ring belongs to, and return it," said Brookhaven Police Captain Clint Earls.

"For a police officer to do something like this, to take the time out of his day, to track me down to get this back to me is just phenomenal," said Cupstid.

The Chief of Police in Brookhaven says Captain Earls took this on like he would any case.

"It's about the love of service," said Chief Kenneth Collins. "Detective Earls is one of those people that you can't buy. He's got it in his heart."

Michelle's daughter Brittney was 14 when her father passed away.

The ring turned up just before Brittney's 26th birthday - right on time for the perfect present.

"I opened it, and was like 'Oh, it's the ring, ahhh!' But then I still had to keep it a secret from my daughter for two weeks, because I wanted it to be extra-special," said Cupstid.

"The most gratifying time of the whole process, was to see the daughter holding the ring," said Captain Earls.

Captain Earls did have one last thing he wanted to tell the Cupstid family: "Brittney, from the men and women at the Brookhaven Police Department, happy 26th birthday."

