Driver killed in 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 identified

An 18-wheeler driver has been killed after an early morning crash with an MDOT highway maintenance truck on I-20 Westbound just past Airport Road in Pearl.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Joseph Lee from Conehatta. According to Pearl police, the 18-wheeler hit the back of the State Transportation truck around 3:00 am Thursday.

There’s no word on the condition of the MDOT driver.

I-20 and the Airport Road on-ramp are both back open to traffic.

