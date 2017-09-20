One dead after 18 wheeler and MDOT truck collide on I-20

A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
