One dead after 18 wheeler and MDOT truck collide on I-20

An 18-wheeler driver has been killed after an early morning crash with an MDOT highway maintenance truck on I-20 Westbound just past Airport Road in Pearl.

According to Pearl Police, the 18-wheeler hit the back of the State Transportation truck around 3:00 am Thursday.

The name of the driver has not been released, but he has been identified as a 65-year-old man.

There’s no word on the condition of the MDOT driver.

I-20 is back open to traffic but the Airport Road on-ramp to I-20 West is blocked.

