Deadly I-20 Wreck stalls morning commuters

A morning wreck on I-20 in Rankin County claimed the life of a truck driver. Investigators say it happened in a MDOT work zone, leaving one of their contractors injured.

He has been identified as 65-year-old Joseph Lee of Conehatta Mississippi. He was driving an 18-wheeler dump truck when he hit the back of a MDOT contract worker's truck.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver killed in 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 identified

Pearl police say the 18 wheeler truck struck the back of a MDOT contractor truck, who was the tail vehicle in a rolling work zone, warning motorists to move over.

"It knocked the truck into kind of a tail spin," said Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty. "it collided with the interior wall and dispersed lots of different cargo pieces that were on the highway maintenance truck such as those reflectors and stuff."

First responders rushed to the scene. One of two people in the MDOT work truck were injured and hospitalized. Joseph Lee was found in the cab of his truck.

"He was entrapped for just a few moments until our rescue crews got there and were able to remove him from the truck which ultimately determined he was pronounced dead at the scene," added Lt. McGairty.

What caused the wreck is still unknown.

The wreck caused some headaches for morning commuters. It took almost five hours for the debris and the vehicles to be cleared from the interstate, so it could be reopened for traffic.

