A sneak peek of the new Civil Rights Museum

The finishing touches are being made inside Mississippi's new Civil Rights Museum here in Jackson. Wednesday, we got a sneak peek at powerful images that chronicle a tumultuous time in the state's history.

Designer Richard Woolacott of Ohio outlined the exhibits before a standing room only crowd.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will chronicle the Mississippi Movement in eight interactive galleries. They tell personal stores from the Jim Crow era, the KKK to Medgar Evers, to integration documenting the dark days ending with symbolism for others to carry the torch forward. There are some 800 objects and over one thousand documents on display.

Some of the exhibits come with warnings of graphic content about lynchings. One gallery focuses on marches and sit-ins.

"This museum is special because of the scale, the sheer scale of numbers of people that we show in this museum," said Woolacott. "I think that's extraordinary and I think it really does, it really does make people think about their contribution."

All of the galleries connect to an open central space. A lighted sculpture 30 feet tall is the centerpiece.

This area is called "This little light of mine." It honors Mississippi's veterans of the civil rights struggle, and according to project designers is a beacon of light for others who strive to make a difference.

The project designer told the audience while the Mississippi Civil rights museum is big, the story being told is enormous.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.