Jackson business owner faces child porn charges following drug bust

Michael Gene Rushing, arrested back in August at the Wholesale Auto Parts by federal drug investigators, is also facing child pornography charges.

According to U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Ball clerk, Rushing appeared in federal court Wednesday on the charges. He is accused of engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor under the age of 16-years-old and video recording the sexual acts. Investigators also found other images and videos of child pornography on his electronic storage devices.

Drug Enforcement Administration officials say what began as a routine drug investigation quickly turned in to a much more disturbing discovery.

“It started with an opioid case and ended with a child porn case and it also ended being a sexual battery case,” said Special agent in charge Daniel Comeaux.

He says last month the DEA began investigating at the downtown Jackson business after receiving a tip that illegal prescription drugs were being sold. But he says drugs weren't the only thing law enforcement found.

DEA officials tell us the drug diversion investigation led them to human trafficking, child pornography and much more.

