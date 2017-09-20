Flowood teen arrested for spreading false threat on social media

A 15-year-old Northwest Rankin High School student has been arrested for alleging another student was a threat to the school. The fictitious threat was circulated via social media and included a photo of a student with a warning he was armed and dangerous.

Flowood Police began receiving the social media information late Tuesday night and promptly investigated the information in conjunction with the school's administration.

Once police determined that no one was ever in harm’s way, they identified the source and confirmed the posting begin horseplay.

“We take these social media threats very seriously and have a strong message for students and parents- We want the students to think before they post because what they post could have serious repercussions and consequences as with this student being arrested today," said Police Chief Richie McCluskey. "We also encourage parents to talk with their kids and remind them that social media postings such as the one today causes unnecessary concern and resources that can be better used elsewhere”.

The juvenile in this case was charged with disseminating threatening information and could face up to 6 months in jail.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.